Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 25, 2019: Vedika to create hurdle in Naira and Kartik's marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Looks like Naira and Kartik's marriage will only happen after some trouble.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has had quite the week, however, with Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) in two minds, there's a lot at stake for Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and they have no idea about it. The day is here, and they are both in high spirits. But for how long will this spirit keep up in the house and in their family seems to be a question of utmost importance. Vedika is indeed up to something to stop the marriage from happening.

In the promo ahead, we see how Dadi tells Kartik that his marriage to Naira is only possible when his divorce comes through, and this thought stems from the fact that she feels Vedika is upto something and that she is against this marriage. We then see Vedika and Kartik sit in the car, while the voice-over talks about important papers for the divorce. Cut to, we see Vedika dropping those papers from the car, and this time, on purpose. Meanwhile, there's the heavy wind blowing and Naira comes out to check it, giving us an indication that the paper might actually fly off to her.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Vedika becomes vicious & plans to remove Naira out of Kartik's life)

Will Vedika's efforts bear results or will Naira manage to find the papers and get them to the court in time for their marriage? Is this going to be another wait for the Kaira reunion, or will this be the happy ending until next time?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More