Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 26, 2019: Naira meets with an accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's episode tonight, we will witness some more drama as Naira will get into trouble.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently at an extremely crucial phase and while one might wonder what is going to happen, it looks like what will follow is not going to be very good after all. We saw in yesterday's episode how Dadi has been trying to keep a check on everything and tries to ensure that things go as planned, without any delay. However, what will happen outside the house is something she indeed does not have any control over, because well, who can?

In the promo ahead, we see how Naira (Shivangi Joshi) does manage to get to Kartik (Mohsin Khan) after finding the papers during the heavy winds, however, turns out that she will meet with an accident during the same. As Kartik and Naira both find it each other at the holy shrine, the construction work seems to be on, and as the two stand below some bricks and the entire set up, they all fall down upon her, leading to a major mishap.

All this while, Vedika has been trying to understand what she wants, and while she understands finally that she does not want the marriage to happen, her deeds lead to this mishap. Will she own up about what happened? Or is this going to be another tale of twists?

Credits :Pinkvilla

