Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 27, 2019: Dadi to blame Vedika for Naira's accident?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: While on one hand, Naira's life is in danger, on the other, Dadi doubts Vedika for it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is onto another tumultuous journey as we saw how Naira (Shivangi Joshi) has a major accident with all those bricks falling on her. While everyone is taken aback by this, looks like this is only the beginning of the storm that is about to follow. We saw how Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) is trying to delay the divorce, but did she want this to happen and go to such an extent?

Well, in the promo ahead, we see how Naira is lying on the hospital bed while Kartik (Mohsin Khan) loses his calm. All the family members are worried about Kartik as much they are worried about Naira because it is getting difficult to keep him in control. On the other hand, Dadi asks Vedika that she did this in order to push Naira away from Kartik's life and her way right, and this only leaves her in shock as she did not have any intention.

What will happen and when will Naira get up and about? Is this going to mean a major delay for the marriage? What will Vedika do now that Dadi is blaming her for what has happened? Will she decide to give Kartik a divorce and leave their lives? Well, only time will tell.

