Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 30, 2019: Kairav to find out about Naira's accident?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Looks like another complication is about to increase in Kartik and Naira's already complicated situation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing a rather difficult time as Naira (Shivangi Joshi) has met with an accident and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) is left in major trauma. After looking at Naira and finding out about her Kidney damage, Kartik seems to have lost his calm and is extremely worried. In fact, he even talks to an unconscious Naira, telling her that he will do something and nothing will happen to her after all.

Amidst all of this, we see in the promo how a curious Kairav will end up following his nanis while they leave to meet Naira. Wondering where are they off to, Kairav and Vansh decide to follow them and so they do it. Now this has left us wondering what will the result of this be and if Kairav will manage to find out about Naira, causing further tension to Kartik and the entire family for that matter.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 27, 2019 Written Update: Kartik gets traumatised)

Will Kartik manage to safeguard Kairav's interests? Will Naira find the right donor for her kidneys or is this going to take time and turn out to be a long process? Well, it is upon fate to seal their deal this time, as they have come together after separation for the second time now.

Credits :Pinkvilla

