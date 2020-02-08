Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 10, 2020: Naira and Kartik to find out the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Kartik and Naira try to get Trisha to reveal the truth about what happened with her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently at a delicate juncture, however, irrespective of what the family members have been saying, both Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) decide to bring Trisha home, which obviously leaves both Luv and Kush worried. A lot has been happening on that front, and amidst all of this, Naira is adamant on getting to find out who has done this to her and in fact, Trisha tries to say it as well but they fail to understand anything.

However, Naira and Kartik do not give up when times are tough and this time is no different either. In the promo ahead, we see how both of them actually device a way out of this as they place letters on a board and try to get her to spell it out one by one and in fact, we see how they place the letter L and she does make movement after all. However, if or not that does help them figure out what actually went though, time will tell.

How do you think will things move forward? Will Naira and Kartik be able to get to the bottom of this and will Luv and Kush's truth come out? Well, now that they are leaving for college once again, they might get off the radar, isn't it?

