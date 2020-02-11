Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 11, 2020: Naira to stop Luv and Kush from leaving home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Luv and Kush might be in trouble because Naira comes in their way.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently at a delicate juncture and while one might be wondering that things will be smooth sailing for here now that Trisha is all well and can actually help Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) out with who is the culprit behind her situation, after all, it doesn't seem to be happening. However, Trisha has given them the lead as she has helped them out with the first letter of the person's name beginning from L.

Now, with all of this happening, there's Luv and Kush whose worries seem to be getting worse given that they know they are the culprit here and are to be blamed for Trisha's condition right now. In the promo ahead, we see how both of them make an attempt to escape and when they wonder how to leave given they missed their flights, Luv decides to go by road so they flee on their bikes. However, in a shocking turn of events, Naira comes on the bike as well and blocks their way, which turns their faces pale.

Well, given the scenario, is this going to be the big revelation or will this be Naira's attempt to restore peace in the house amidst all the chaos that there has been? What do you think is going to happen after all? Well, time shall tell how things unfold and if or not it is going to be too late.

Credits :Pinkvilla

