Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 12, 2020: Trisha reveals Luv and Kush's truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Naira will finally get Trisha to reveal the truth about Luv and Kush before everyone in the house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently focusing on Trisha and how Naira (Shivangi Joshi) is adamant about finding the truth about who is responsible for this condition of hers. Naira has been running after everyone and been making multiple attempts to find out the truth, however, there have been multiple blockades and one of them is the fact that no one believes her since both Luv and Kush are loved in the house and are kids after all.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik decides to take everyone to Trisha, while Luv goes on to outright deny having done anything and says that he doesn't know on what basis is Naira accusing them in the first place. And now, when they all go to Trisha's room and Naira questions Trisha as to who is responsible for this condition of hers and that is when she goes on to name Luv and Kush after all, which in turn, leaves everyone in shock.

What do you think is going to happen now that Trisha has spoken the truth as well? Will everyone believe her or will Naira be in trouble yet again and it will end up affecting the relationship she shared with everyone? Will Kartik support her and Trisha?

