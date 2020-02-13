Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 13, 2020: Kartik loses calm on Luv and Kush

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: After Trisha reveals the truth before Kartik, Naira, and the entire family, Kartik loses his calm and goes out to hit Luv and Kush.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has brought Kartik (Mohsin Khan) at a crossroad this time as it is his own cousins who are responsible for such a heinous crime, the repercussions of which, Trisha is facing. Despite multiple attempts of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) to get to the truth about Trisha's culprits, she fails to get through, but it is only when she joins the dots does she understand that it is none other than Luv and Kush who are responsible.

We saw already how Trisha goes on to name Luv, Kush and Abhi for this condition of hers and while it leaves everyone in shock, it is the truth after all. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik seems to have lost his cool and he actually heads out to hit Luv and Kush, while the two of them hideaway. On seeing Kartik, Naira seems to be rather worried given his temper, while Akhilesh seems to be just as much angry after knowing what his kids have done. In fact, Kartik decides to lock the two of them away in their room.

What do you think is going to happen now that the truth is out? Will Naira come to Luv and Kush's rescue? How will the family deal with this crisis that seems to have gotten through them? Will things hit back to normal once they head back?

