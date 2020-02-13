Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 14, 2020: Naira calls the police on Luv and Kush?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Well, it looks like Naira has her judgements about Luv and Kush and she might have her family turn against her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has brought Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) at yet another difficult juncture, but this time, it is their own family that they have to fight with. On one hand, there is Naira, who believes that the family members do not have any right to decide the punishment for Luv and Kush but it is the police who should. This only adds to all the arguments inside the house, where on one hand, no one wants things to go out, but on the other, Naira is adamant about wanting to take this to the police.

Now, it looks like things will go kaput when the unexpected will happen, given Naira has never been very worried about standing with the right. In the promo ahead, we see how the police reached the Goenka mansion while Naira is talking to the family members. We see how Kartik looks at Naira with shock upon finding out that she actually went on to call the police already, however, Naira does have a sense of shock on her face, but why?

Do you think she called the police or is this about something else? Will this add to Naira's worries after all that has happened to Trisha in the first place? Well, only time will tell what actually goes on to happen once everyone comes to a conclusion.

