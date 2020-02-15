Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 17, 2020: Naira goes to the police against Kartik's will?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Kartik looks after Naira when she goes missing and wonders if she did what she wanted to after all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has finally seen Trisha gain consciousness and reveal the truth about Luv and Kush. However, while everyone knows the truth now, the family members have put Naira (Shivangi Joshi) in a spot as they don't want her to go to the police, however, she seems to be adamant on doing so as she feels that they need to be taught a lesson. Surekha manages to convince Naira, but is she convinced with the decision after all?

Well, we see how Kartik (Mohsin Khan) is adamant about not letting his brothers go to jail and that is when he also gets into an argument with Naira. In the promo ahead, we will see how Gayatri comes looking for Naira, and that leaves Kartik wondering if she has actually decided to do what she wants to despite him asking her to not do it. Just when he is about to get into his car to go after Naira, he hears the police siren and stops, looking rather baffled.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 14, 2020: Naira in a confused situation)

Do you think Naira will go against Kartik to stand by what is right, or is she going to give in and stand by her family instead? Will things go for a toss in between Kartik and Naira over everything that is happening? Is this another test of time for both of them?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More