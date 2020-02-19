Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 19, 2020: Naira to stop police from taking Luv and Kush?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira has taken he big step that her family asked her not to, but only time will tell if she will reverse it after all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has brought Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) at yet another difficult juncture where both of them have a difference of opinion and while they both have a point to stand by their choice, it looks like that is what is going to be the beginning of trouble. After finding Trisha on the road, Naira not only brings her home but in fact, also calls the police on Luv and Kush because she stands by her decision of getting justice for Trisha.

Meanwhile, everyone is left in shock, especially, Kartik. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik goes on to ask Naira as to why did she call the police despite the fact that they decided to not do so along with the entire family. He seems to be angry and yet hurt, however, Naira does not say anything. While the police take Luv and Kush away, Naira goes outside and calls them out, and that, gives everyone hope about Naira changing her decision.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 18, 2020: Luv and Kush threaten Trisha)

Well, do you think this is going to happen for real, or will this only be the beginning of the separation track that everyone has been doing the rounds? Will the two of them never get their happy ending because of other people? Well, only time will tell.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More