Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 23, 2020: Kartik to side with Naira after Kairav's outburst?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Well, it looks like the concept of better late than never rightly fits into Kartik and Naira's situation right now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw Naira (Shivangi Joshi) stand up for Trisha when Mr. Jhaberi (Manoj Joshi) decided to ditch them and in fact, also went on to accuse Trisha of trying to falsely accuse Luv and Kush in the molestation case. However, Naira being Naira, stood up for what she knows is right, and well, despite her conviction, Luv and Kush are let free and allowed to go home. However, Naira does not let Mr. Jhaberi go without a warning and also tells him that this lie of his will cost him in the future.

We saw how the episode started with Kairav throwing tantrums as she tosses everything here and there, and now, in the promo ahead, we will see how that seems to have affected Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) mind. Once Kartik reached the court and sees Naira crying, he runs to her and in fact, affirms before her that he is by her side now and even though it is late, it is never too late. However, when he says how he must have stood by her before so as to avoid Kairav from doing what he did, and Naira then asks him what did he do with a worried face.

Well, only the promo ahead will help us find out what has happened after all, and what has Kairav done that has lead to Kartik taking such a step? Well, only time will tell, and until then, keep reading this space.

