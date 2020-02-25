Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 25, 2020: Kartik and Naira asked to leave the house?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Akhilesh will lose calm on Kartik and ask him to get out of the house after what happened.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently dealing with a rather delicate issue, one about molestation, and to add to that, when it comes from someone known. Until now, the fight has been about Naira (Shivangi Joshi) fighting not just the family, but also Kartik (Mohsin Khan), because of what he believes in, but now that Kartik is on his side, it turns out that it is only the beginning of the problems that might lay ahead of them in the time to come.

We saw how Kartik and Naira together, have exposed the truth about Mr. Jhaberi and Luv and Kush's friend, Abhishek, is his son after all. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik argues with his father about standing by the right and while he stands by it, Akhilesh tells him that one cannot break the family apart for the sake of doing it. However, Kartik continues to try and explain, but then, he loses his calm and in a fit of rage, asks him to get out of the house, leaving Naira and Kartik in shock.

Will Kartik and Naira have to deal with another trouble even before this one could be solved? What do you think is going to happen if they leave the house? Will Trisha ever get justice or will the rich win once again?

Credits :Pinkvilla

