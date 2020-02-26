Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 26, 2020: Kartik and Naira to sneak into the house to find proof

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Kartik and Naira seem to be adamant to prove Luv and Kush guilty and so, they take this step as well.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to have come to a delicate juncture where the family members seem to be suffering and not just that, it went beyond control when Kartik (Mohsin Khan) got into an argument with her father, and he asked him to leave the house. Despite multiple attempts of the family members to stop them from leaving, Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) don't stop. In fact, they don't change their decision despite Kairav refusing to go with them.

And well, that is about it, because they decide to leave the house, and continue to pursue their case against Luv and Kush and side with Trisha. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik and Naira talk about Luv and Kush's phone and that is when the two decide to get it back as proof. While the two have deleted the video of Trisha from the phone, Kartik highlights how deleted videos can be retrieved as well, but it looks like Manish might pose a problem as he happens to sense someone.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 25, 2020: Manish orders Kartik to leave the house)

What do you think is going to happen and how will Kartik and Naira deal with this problem here? Will the duo manage to prove their case and bring justice upon Trisha? Well, only time will tell how things go and if the two are able to stand up against Jhaberi?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More