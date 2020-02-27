Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 27, 2020: Kartik & Naira's confidence leaves Mr. Jhaberi thinking

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Kartik and Naira's fight for Trisha seems to have put them in a spot, but definitely not for very long.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come at another crossroad, but this time, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are together and not against each other. Trying to stand by the right and support Trisha, Kartik and Naira have now decided to side with her and stand against Luv and Kush because that is what they believe in. However, it has lead to a rift between the two and their family, and so, they have now left the house.

We also see how Manish offers Kartik and Naira for an out of court settlement, but they deny to do so. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik and Naira are standing strong against Mr. Jhaberi and when he tells them that the two need proof to prove Luv and Kush are guilty, and he assumes that they don't have any. However, Naira questions him as to how can he be so sure that they don't have anything and that, leaves him wondering.

Now, only time will tell if the two will manage to get the right information against Luv and Kush in court. What do you think is going to happen when they lock horns with their own family and what will the result of this fight be?

