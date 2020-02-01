Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 3, 2020: Naira to find the truth about Trisha's accident?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Trisha has met with an accident and while Luv and Kush do not have anything to do with it, they lead her to it and looks like Naira will find the truth after all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to be taking multiple tests for Naira (Shivangi Joshi) as after the hullaballoo about marriage and Vedika, a new roadblock has come in her way. As Trisha is now Naira's responsibility, she takes it upon her on knowing about the accident. However, what she does not know is that the blame for a lot of this goes to Luv and Kush along with their friend since they tries to teach her a lesson for poking her nose in their business.

In the promo ahead, it looks like Naira is about to find the truth or at least get a hint about what the truth looks like since she has been informed about an update. Naira gets a photo of a necklace of sorts, one which was found from Trisha's clothes and that leaves her thinking as to whom does it belong. We then see how she meets Luv and Kush along with the same friend and sees the same pendant around his neck, leading to multiple doubts in her mind.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 31, 2020: Trisha meets with an accident)

Now, after all this while when her chachi already thinks that she is not happy about Luv and Kush being here, how will Naira get to the truth? What do you think will happen when she finds out that Luv and Kush were also a part of this?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More