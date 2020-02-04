Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 4, 2020: Naira and Kartik doubt Luv and Kush once again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Luv and Kush seem to have come under Kartik and Naira's radar all over again, this time, for hiding Gayu's jewelry.

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have come at yet another crossroad in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and while one might wonder that there is always a way out for them, this time, it is going to be harder than before. As we know by now, the troublemaker here are none other than Luv and Kush and while no one knows anything just yet, there's already a lot of drama happening ahead, and well, a lot might follow when the truth comes out.

After the episode where Surekha gets angry at Naira for even questioning her kids about Trisha and the pendant, it looks like there is going to be more as seen in the promo. In the promo ahead, we see how Luv and Kush talk Kairav into getting some jewelry from the room, and while he does it, turns out Naira comes to know about it and in fact, goes on to ask Luv and Kush if they have hidden Gayu's jewelry, leaving everyone in the house in complete shock.

Well, it looks like trouble is following Naira with Luv and Kush making her life difficult while Trisha is dealing with a life and death situation of sorts. Naira seems to have broken down after seeing her and now, only time will tell how she deals with it and what will happen when Luv and Kush's truth comes out.

Credits :Pinkvilla

