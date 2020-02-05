Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 5, 2020: Naira to keep Kairav away from Luv and Kush?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira takes a drastic step to keep Kairav away from Luv and Kush as she informs the same to Surekha.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come at a delicate juncture once again and well, it is Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) who will have to put things in place yet again. All this while, a lot of trouble has come in because of Luv and Kush and to add to that, Kairav has become a difficult kid as well, which doesn't seem to be going down well. With Trisha on one hand and Kairav on the other, we will witness Naira take a major step.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kairav tells Naira that putting the utensils away after eating is the job of girls and while that leaves her and Kartik both surprised, things escalate further when they find all the boys throwing rubber balls at the worker. While Kartik also finds them indulging in such activities, we then see Naira telling Surekha how it is okay to point out the mistakes made by kids and adds how she thinks Kairav should stay away from Luv and Kush.

Well, there seems to have been unrest in Surekha's mind and while she is only being protective of her kids by taking their sides because she knows nothing, Naira seems to be doing exactly that as well. What do you think is going to happen when Luv and Kush's truth will come out?

Credits :Pinkvilla

