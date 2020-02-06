Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 6, 2020: Naira and Kartik to find out about Luv and Kush's truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Trisha will gain consciousness soon but it looks like Luv and Kush will reach her before Kartik and Naira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at a delicate juncture once again. On one hand, there is Naira (Shivangi Joshi), who in the process of saving Kairav, Luv and Kush from doing any evil is getting into multiple arguments inside the house, and on the other, there's them who don't cease to cause trouble. While she gets into an argument with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) over wanting to keep Luv and Kush away from Kairav as well, there's more that follows.

In the promo ahead, we see how Luv and Kush reach the hospital as Trisha seems to have gained consciousness and while Luv wants to meddle with something, Kush stops him from doing so and in the middle of that, they end up unsettling Trisha who begins to breathe heavily as she gasps for air. While this is happening, cut to, we see Kartik and Naira visiting her, but will Luv and Kush be there?

Will they find out what just happened and everything that went into Trisha's accident or are things about to get complicated with her as well as Naira? How will she get to the truth and how will she manage to keep Kairav's innocence intact?

Credits :Pinkvilla

