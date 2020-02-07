Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 7, 2020: Naira argues with Dadi about bringing Trisha home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Well, some more drama is about to follow as Trisha is all set to come home.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has brought in some Kaira romance in the form of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) anniversary and thanks to their parents, the two finally spend some time together. On one hand, the two are having a happy moment with this celebration, and on the other, Luv and Kush continue to make multiple attempts to get in touch with Trisha so that she does not tell anyone anything about what happened and how it happened.

We saw already how Trisha was declared stable despite what happened when Luv and Kush were inside. However, it turns out, that's not going to be it. In the promo ahead, we see how Trisha is coming back to the house in a wheelchair, however, Dadi says how it is a matter of dilemma to bring her home or not. While Naira argues that their approach shouldn't change because of what other people think, Dadi tells her to not make her feel guilty for what she is telling and how there is the media and the society they live in.

How will Naira deal with this new obstacle that has come her way and what is going to be the end of Luv and Kush hiding the truth? Will they ever own up or is it going to remain hidden? Will Trisha go on to reveal the truth before everyone or she will choose to leave the house?

Credits :Pinkvilla

