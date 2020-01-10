Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 10, 2020: Naira and Dadi fail to expose Vedika?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira and Dadi's plan to expose Vedika does not come work as they had planned.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing some major drama and looks like all of it might be coming to an end soon. Post Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) accident, things had taken a turn for worse when Vedika (Pankhuri Awashty) put a condition before Kartik (Mohsin Khan) for donating her kidney. However, turns out all of it was foul play and that Vedika, along with her doctor friend Pallavi, made a fool out of Naira and Kartik.

We have seen how Naira has found out the reality and now that she has told the same to Dadi, who has, in turn, revealed the truth to Naksh, everything is in place and they are only waiting for their plan to come through. But, looks like that won't quite go as planned. In the promo ahead, we see how as the doctor does the check-up for Vedika, a worried Vedika is lying on the bed, and while Dadi is hoping to hear that she has both her kidney, the doctor instead says that the one kidney is working fine, leaving both Dadi and Naira in shock.

Well, this looks like it is not going to be happy news for Kartik and Naira soon, and it might also mean that Vedika and Kartik will head for their honeymoon after all. What will it take for Naira to finally be able to reveal the truth to Kartik and win him back?

