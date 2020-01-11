Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 13, 2020: Naira to tell Kartik the truth about Vedika?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Looks like Naira won't be able to wait just enough and will blurt out the truth before Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have all been in a soup given the entire scenario with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) back to being away from each other. All this while, Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) has been a major roadblock in their reunion, and while she continues to be one as she put a condition before Kartik for donating her kidney to Naira, turns out, there isn't a lot of truth to it.

And now, in the promo ahead, we will see how things might be taking a turn, this time, for better. We see how Naira is trying to be a part of the celebrations but her heart is set somewhere else, and so, when she visits Kartik, she fails to control herself and hugs him, and tells him that she wants him to know something. It can be recalled that she failed to gather proof against Vedika, and if she is planning to tell him the truth, it could backfire. Kartik worriedly asks her what is it that she wants to tell him.

Will she finally tell him what has been eating her up? With Pankhuri's track ending, is this going to mark the happy ending for Kaira? Or is there some more trouble that they have to tackle in the form of Vedika before they can finally get there?

Credits :Pinkvilla

