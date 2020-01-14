Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 14, 2020: Naira to tell Kartik the truth about Vedika?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira will decide to tell Kartik Vedika's truth irrespective of what the outcome will be.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently witnessing some high-frequency drama and with Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) being at loggerheads after the kidney donation. While Vedika had a put a condition before Kartik (Mohsin Khan) to choose her over Naira if she agrees to donate the kidney, looks like things were way more than just about that as they are unfolding now.

Naira has found out that Vedika actually tricked them into believing her and that she along with her friend Pallavi actually exploited their emotions, especially Kartik in the name of the operation. And now, in the promo ahead, we will see how Naira will not be able to keep it to herself after seeing Kartik and so, as she hugs him, she tells him there is something she wants to tell her, and so he asks, what is it that she wants to tell him after all.

Will she reveal the truth to her or is there another twist underway? Is this going to mark Vedika's exit from their lives once and for all? Well, time will decide what happens and what does fate have in store. Since photos of Kaira milan have been doing the rounds, we can only imagine all the good that lies ahead.

