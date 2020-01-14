Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 15, 2020: Kartik and Naira plan to escape leaving Vedika behind?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Looks like Naira and Kartik have hatched a plan after all and here's what we know might happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has brought Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) at another crossroads as Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) has not gotten rid of her ways and has actually exploited Kartik's feelings after lying about donating her lungs. However, Naira has now found out the truth about the man who donated his kidney for her, however, they fail to find any truth regarding the same.

Irrespective of that, Naira is keen on telling Kartik the truth, but she is in second thoughts about the same. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik sneaks out of the house late at night and Vedika follows him to his car, only to find out that he is actually meeting Naira and that they are hugging. From what it looks like, it seems to be a plan to escape, but is it really, or is it simply a dream sequence?

What do you think will happen ahead? The call that Kartik got is about the truth behind Vedika or is it something else or will this add to Naira's troubles? Now, it is only with time that we will come to know what do they do and what is going to happen ahead?

