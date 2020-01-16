Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 16, 2020: Naira and Kartik's wedding to witness trouble?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Now that Vedika knows that both Kartik and Naira, celebrations for Kaira's marriage are on already.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has Naira (Shivangi Joshi) made multiple attempts to reveal Vedika's (Pankhuri Awasthy) truth to Kartik (Mohsin Khan). However, something or the other delayed that and while she knew about it too late, they finally hatched a plan for good, leaving Vedika alone, on the other side. And now, when they tried to escape, things fell flat on Vedika's face and what'll follow be an interesting watch.

In the promo ahead, we see how both Kartik and Naira are all prepped up for their marriage ahead, and while we are all rejoicing the fact that the Kaira reunion is here once and for all, looks like the men in the house know that nothing can happen smoothly when it comes to marriages in the Goenka house and that problems have to arise. Meanwhile, we see both Kartik and Naira getting ready and telling themselves how nothing will go wrong this time until they have a realization, but what?

Now, what do you think is going to happen ahead given Vedika's reaction to when they made an attempt to escape. After finally revealing the truth about her to Kartik, will things go smooth or is there some more drama in store for the fans and the stars?

