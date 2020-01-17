Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 20, 2020: Naira gets worried about a missing Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: After Naira finds out about a random guy standing with her at the mandap and bursts out at him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently witnessing a happy moment as Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) are all set to tie the knot once again but does anything ever happen without things going wrong? Well, the fears of their families come true when Kartik gets stuck at the shop when he stops by to get the sherwani changed and it so happens that a groom wearing the same sherwani lands on the mandap, until they finally find out about it.

Now, in the promo ahead, we see how Naira, upon finding out about this stranger is left wondering who is this person and in fact, bursts out at him and asks him where is Kartik and what has he done. Meanwhile, we also see Kartik trying to make his way to the temple where the marriage is supposed to happen. However, nothing seems to have stopped Naira and she continues to enquire about Kartik.

Now, what will happen next week and how will Kartik reach Naira? Will the 'moohrat' pass off and their marriage get delayed further or is this going to be the one final time? Well, it is going to be a fun watch ahead about what will happen ahead.

