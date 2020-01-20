Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 21, 2020: Kairav wants to sleep with Kartik and Naira post marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is finally going to witness the much-awaited Kaira milan and they have now finally gotten married after all this wait. After a lot of confusion and multiple delays in their marriage, they are now a married couple and a happy family along with Kairav. We saw already how Naira (Shivangi Joshi) got worried when she does not find Kartik (Mohsin Khan) but things fall into place.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik and Naira are now married and are back in the Goenka mansion, together. Kartik picks Naira up in his arms and takes her to the room, however, he is rather surprised looking at how the room looks, without any decorations at all. Cut to, we see a happy Kairav jumping on the bed with joy and tells them that they will now sleep in the same room and Naira then tells Kartik how this is the reason that there are no decorations yet.

Well, it looks like a fun series of moments are going to come in ahead with both Kartik and Naira trying to find out their own time right after their marriage. How will their married life look like after all these years? What do you think? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

