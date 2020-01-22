Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 22, 2020: Naira and Kartik to lose their calm on Luv and Kush?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Luv and Kush's return seems to have created a stir in the house on the very first day after Kaira's marriage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has finally witnessed the much awaited Kaira milan as Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira are now a married couple and they are about to start this new phase in their lives. We saw how apart from Naira, Luv and Kush have also returned home after a long time, but well, they aren't the innocent boys they once were it seems for they have already caused a little trouble to a girl on the road, Trisha, who also happens to be Naira aka Tina's acquaintance.

Now, in the promo ahead, we see how Luv and Kush are talking to Trisha late in the night and that is when Naira also happens to come and see them together. This leaves her rather shocked and so she asks them as to what are they up to. Not finding any other way out, Trisha tells Naira what happened and before she could say anything, we see Kartik entering the room too and he reprimands them, saying how he did not expect this out of Luv and Kush.

What do you think will this result in? Will Kartik and Naira tell the truth to everyone in the house or will they save it and try to get things solved amongst them to keep everyone happy and not stress them about what has happened.

Credits :Pinkvilla

