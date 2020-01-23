Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 23, 2020: Kartik and Naira smell cigarette smoke from Kairav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Luv and Kush seem to have brought in a lot of trouble along in the house.

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are now a happily married couple once again and now that everything has come about just right, it looks like they have a problem in the form of Luv and Kush. The twin brothers have returned home after a long time and well, it looks like they come bearing some trouble given how they already did trouble Trisha. While that seems to have passed after both Kartik and Naira now know about what happened, there is still more to come.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kairav sees smoke coming through from the window, however, he thinks of it as fire, but when he goes up to see what is actually happening, it turns out to be Luv and Kush smoking instead. Both of them try to explain to Kairav to not speak about this to anyone, but when he goes home, Naira smells cigarette smoke from his clothes and talks about it to Kartik. Cut to, we also see one of the house helps giving Naira a pack of cigarettes, and on asking where did she find them, she says it is from one of the brother's pockets.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 21, 2020: Kartik and Naira come home)

How is Naira going to tackle this new problem that has come before them? Will she reveal the truth to their parents or will she take things in her own hand just like she always does? Well, only time will say what comes through..

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More