Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 24, 2020: Kairav asks Kartik and Naira for a younger sister too

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Gayu's pregnancy makes Kairav want a younger sibling too, but does it go down well with Kartik and Naira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently witnessing a very happy moment with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) now married and to add to that happiness, the news about Gayu's pregnancy also kickstarts some celebrations in the house. And while there's a happy time going on, Luv and Kush have also added some mystery in the house, including that of cigarettes and some more, but the pregnancy too, adds to some trouble when Kairav goes running to his parents.

In the promo ahead, we see how hearing about Gayu's pregnancy, Kairav comes running to Naira and Kartik asking them for a small baby too. He also says how he does not want a brother but a baby sister and that leads to Naira recalling the mishap that happened during her pregnancy last time. She breaks down into tears while hugging Naira and he consoles her while she gets upset.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 23, 2020: Goenkas celebrates Gayu’s pregnancy)

What do you think will happen ahead and how will Kairav's request go down with Kartik and Naira? Will they consider having a second baby for the sake of Kairav? Well, only time will tell what will happen ahead and how will this request be met with, or will it be met with at all in the first place?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More