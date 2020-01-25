Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 27, 2020: Luv & Kush caugh red handed by Kartik and Naira again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Luv and Kush have brought along a lot of trouble and well, on their birthday, a lot is going to happen once again.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently having a happy moment, not just because of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) marriage that has finally come through, but also because of the return of the two beloved kids of the house, Luv and Kush. However, with them, has also come a lot of trouble and post the cigarette incident, another is going to follow next week during their birthday celebrations.

In the promo ahead, we will see how Kairav and Vansh want to be a part of Luv and Kush celebrating their birthday with their friends and so, in order to make them a part of it, the brothers decide to get them two beer cans. However, while they are all enjoying all of this, Kartik and Naira come in through the door and ask them to stop right away, and this obviously leaves both Luv and Kush worried.

What do you think will happen during this entire debacle and how will Kartik and Naira deal with the incident? Will this turn their relationship with Luv and Kush a little sour or will they not allow Kairav and Vansh to hang out with them anymore? Well, only time will tell the result of this incident.

