Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 28, 2020: Kartik and Naira to have an argument?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to have had a long spell of sadness over the past few weeks but it all changed when Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) got married once again and ever since, there have been only celebrations with the return of Luv and Kush, and of course, Gayatri's pregnancy, and last but not the least, Kairav getting an award in school for being the best behaved boy.

And now, with the ongoing celebrations of Luv and Kush's birthday, trouble will follow when Kartik and Naira will find them having beer and also present along with them will be Kairav and Vansh. In the promo ahead, we see how Luv and Kush talk about Trisha and also seem to be angry at her, citing how she is the one who pokes her finger in everyone's business. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira seem to argue over Luv and Kush as the former feels that they haven't made all that big a mistake and that he has promised them the bikes, while Naira seems to be not in favour of fulfilling all their wishes.

Well, Luv and Kush always seem to find a way out, what do you think is going to happen this time around? Will they manage to talk Naira out of it too, or is she going to take a staunch step against this? Well, only time will tell what happens..!

Credits :Pinkvilla

