Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 29, 2020: Trisha goes missing ahead of performance with Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Have Luv and Kush taken the idea to teach Trisha a lesson too seriously? Well, it looks like they might be in trouble all over again.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are definitely at the edge of their seats almost all the time given the troubles that Luv and Kush bring along with them. On one hand, the duo is always onto something or the other, while on the other hand, there are Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) who are constantly looking out for them. And things only turned worse after the birthday party where they were caught with beers.

Next up, Luv and Kush will be seen trying to make an attempt at buttering Naira for the bike as per instructions from Kartik, however, it looks like they will also put Trisha in trouble. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik goes searching for Trisha after she is nowhere to be found and Naira asks him to go check on her since they have a performance together. While he goes looking for her, we also see a shocked Trisha turning back to god knows what.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 28, 2020: Luv and Kush in a tough situation)

What do you think is going to happen? Will Kartik manage to find Trisha on time? Is this going to be some other prank played by Luv and Kush after she told Kartik and Naira about seeing Kairav and Vansh sneaking in with the bags?

Credits :Pinkvilla

