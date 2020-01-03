Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 3, 2020: Naira to find out Vedika and Pallavi's plan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira is bent on trying to find out the truth after her doubts on Vedika and Pallavi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing a lot of drama, however, things have been a little topsy turvy despite Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) reunion. However, it is only when Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) decides to change her mind from divorcing Kartik that things go down the drain for the two, including Naira's accident, and everything else that follows post that.

In the promo for tonight, we see how Naira seems to have found something, or in fact, she seems to have doubted Vedika and Pallavi's intentions. While at the hospital, Naira hears two nurses talk about the day Naira's kidney was donated, and while it is supposed to be Vedika who donates the kidney, it turns out it wasn't her, and that is what she hears them talk about. The nurse is left wondering why was Vedika not given glucose post the operation, leading to doubts cropping in Naira's mind.

Well, looks like Naira will manage to find out what happened, and in fact, it might help her get to the bottom of things and find out what is it that Pallavi and Vedika are planning together. What do you think? Drop your comments in the section below.

