Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 6, 2020: Naira vows to stand by Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira is determined to stand by Kartik in such a difficult time as she talks to Dadi about what is going on.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been going through a rather tumultuous journey as far as Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) relation is concerned. Vedika is trying to keep up with her emotions, however, in the wake of the same, she will end up doing something that might land her in trouble, and now that Naira is after finding out the truth, the week ahead will see a major turn of twists.

In the promo ahead, we see how Naira discovers that the medicines for Vedika and her are rather different since one are Vitamin tablets, and the other, pain killers. This seems to raise a doubt in her mind, and she asks Dadi why would this be, and this, Dadi tells her that she has to get Kartik out of this mess. A determined Naira tells her that she will find out who is creating troubles for Kartik and also says how she will prove to them why he calls her 'Sherni.'

What do you think will be Naira's next move and how will she actually get to the bottom of things? Do you think Vedika will fall in her own trap after taking help from Pallavi? Well, only time will tell what happens ahead in the show.

