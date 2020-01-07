Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 7, 2020: Naira enters the Goneka mansion disguised as Santa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: In the promo of the show, we see how Naira is hell-bent on finding out what is Vedika trying to hide, and so she does the needful.

Not one time can Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) get their happy ending without roadblocks. While all this while, they have managed to deal with them together and found a way out of the troubles, this time, Naira has received support in the form of Dadi, as they both are onto finding some dirt on Vedika, as they both suspect she is hiding something along with Pallavi. Dadi is helping Naira at every step, while Naira too, ensures she finds things out so that she does not have to be away from Kartik for a very long time.

In the promo ahead, we see Naira all set in the Santa avatar as she comes disguised to the Goenka mansion, and we also notice how Kartik feels something different about it, but does he know that it is his sherni? And according to her plan, she also keeps a close eye on Vedika, and in fact, she happens to find her speaking to some man. She is seen trying to get a clear look of who she is talking to, but will she actually find out who it is and what is Vedika up to?

Well, for now, only time will tell whether what is happening will lead to Kartik and Naira's final reunion or not. Will Kartik be able to break his promise to Vedika, this time forever? Will Naira manage to get to the truth and unveil Vedika's true colours?

