Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 8, 2020: Naira to unveil Vedika's true face before Kartik?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira will find out the truth about Vedika, but will she go onto tell Kartik about the same, well, only time will tell.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has currently been witnessing some more added drama, now that Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) has managed to keep Kartik (Mohsin Khan) away from Naira (Shivangi Joshi). We already saw how Naira has managed to sneak in to find out Vedika's truth and what is it that she has been hiding. Also helping her out in the same is Dadi herself, and so she comes to the Goenka mansion disguised as Santa during the Christmas celebrations, another idea that is given by Dadi to Vedika.

Now, since Vedika is caught up at home, she is forced to call Umesh to the house, and in the promo ahead, we will see how Naira catches hold of Naira talking to him. And during their conversation, she managed to find out that it is actually him and not Vedika who has given her the kidney. In a fit of rage, she tears off the paper she has with her and cut to, we see how Naira is headed to a park where Kartik and Vedika are already present. And well, that sure does raise a couple of questions in our minds.

Is Naira going to reveal the truth to Kartik right away, or will she wait to gather some more proof against Pallavi and Vedika? Is this going to be the end of Vedika's journey with Kartik? Will Kartik and Naira finally have a reunion, this time for real? Keep reading this space for further updates.

