Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview January 9, 2020: Naira plots a plan to expose Vedika

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira is hell bent on telling Kartik the truth about Vedika.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been giving out major edge of the seat moment feels given the way the track has been progressing. Right from the way things turned out post leap up until very recently, as Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) almost happened marriage. Something or the other has been getting in the way of these two lovebirds for years now, and the latest road block is none other than Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy).

In the promo ahead, we see how Naira is adamant about bringing the truth before Kartik since now, she has witnessed the truth behind Umesh, and also, uncovered the fact that Vedika never donated her the kidney. She then asks Dadi that they only have time until the next morning to prove that Vedika has been lying to Kartik and in fact, blackmailing him as well, and for that, they need to get her tests done, but not at Pallavi's hospital since she is in on the entire plan too.

Now, will Naira successfully be able to unveil Vedika's truth or is she going to get off with this once again, causing further trouble for Naira and everyone else in the family? Will Kartik manage to make it to their honeymoon or will he believe what Naira has to say?

