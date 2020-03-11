Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 11, 2020: Kartik and Naira find proof against Luv and Kush?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Kartik and Naira will not give up so soon on the case.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through quite the dramatic sequence right now with all the case drama and it now looks like Trisha is stressed with all that is happening in Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) family. And now, she has taken the decision to take her case back since she does not want them to go through everything that is happening in the house. However, it looks like they are not going to give up after all.

In the promo ahead, we see how everyone is celebrating Holi and Jhaberi welcomes everyone with a happy face since he is celebrating not just the festival but also how he has managed to win the case without actually fighting with it. And while everyone seems to be in high spirits, it looks like Kartik and Naira have managed to find out what actually went through as they tell everyone that they have a video to show and this leaves Mr. Jhaberi in shock.

What do you think is going to happen now that they might have proof? Or, is this going to lead to something else altogether? Well, only time will tell what happens and how will things go on from hereon between everyone? Drop your comments right here.

