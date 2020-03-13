Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 13, 2020: Will Kartik be able to rescue Naira on time?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira is in grave danger and needs to be saved soon, all thanks to Mr. Jhaberi, who pushed her into a ditch.

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are going through a rather delicate phase given Trisha's decision to take back her case for the sake of her sister's family in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now that everyone seems to be celebrating the fact that Luv and Kush are safe, Mr. Jhaberi gloats around on this as well and is happy that his son Abhishek is safe from what could have happened.

However, it looks like he is not happy at that and how would he be since Naira is about to show everyone a video of the three boys actually molesting Trisha. As it might, he tries to kill her by pushing her into a pit of sorts and covers it up with a chemical spraying inside. In the promo ahead, we see how everyone is busy and while Kartik is worried about Naira, Vansh and Kairav are looking for the smoke machine which they find half dug into the ground, exactly where Naira is stuck. Despite multiple attempts, they fail to take it out.

Now, will this lead to Kartik coming to their rescue and finding Naira, or is she going to be stuck for longer than she should? Well, only time will tell what happens going forward.

