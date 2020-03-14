Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 14, 2020: Naira urges everyone to speak up

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Naira has finally found her calling to tell everyone what should be done and how.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping everyone at the edge of their seats with everything that has been going on and now that Naira has managed to bring the truth before everyone and Manish has found out Mr. Jhaberi's reality, it looks like she is not going to give up very easily, or for that matter, at least want everyone to know the truth and for Luv and Kush to learn a lesson and so, that is what she will do. She has everyone around her and they are listening to her, while Kartik stands strong with her as well.

In the promo ahead, we will see how Naira is just not ready to let go of what has happened with Trisha and of course, she also feels for her given the fact that it was her own people who caused her all of this pain. Naira questions everyone how they have two girls in the family as well and that if things would have been the same if it were the girls of their own house. She adds how this is enough and that this has to come to an end, only because of what Trisha has had to go through and also, urges everyone that there should never be a Nirbhaya or a Trisha again in this world because no one deserves it.

What do you think is going to happen now and what will Naira decide to do? Will Luv and Kush decide to take her up on the fight and manage to bring a change? What do you think? Drop your comments below.

