Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 16, 2020: Kartik and Naira finally share a moment of love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It is finally time for a happy ending for everything that Kartik and Naira went through over the last few days.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to have finally seen the happy bit that fans have been waiting for as Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have won this battle that they were fighting to bring justice for Trisha. And with all that they have done and the struggles they have faced, Luv and Kush along with Abhishek have received the punishment and not just that, the family too, has realized how it was wrong to do what they have been doing.

In the promo ahead, we see how Kairav and Vansh talk to everyonw about no happiness in the house despite it being Holi, however, Mansi then says that the day isn't over yet and so, everyone has a fun time playing Holi while Dadi says that when these two are home, things are always better and also hopes that may the dyo always be together. Everyone plays Holi and uses colour as they enjoy and in fact, they also play games while Kaira shares a moment of happiness.

And now, with everything having sorted out, we are wondering what next is going to become the cause of trouble or how long until we see the two fighting another battle? Well, only time will say, but until then, drop in your comments on how did you like the episode.

