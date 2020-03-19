Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 19, 2020: Kartik and Naira discover their daughter's truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Well, it looks like Kartik and Naira have another trouble knocking at their door after all that has happened in the past.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to be creating quite the buzz and while one can only imagine what it is going to be like with all that has happened and how Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) are constantly reminded about their daughter. While it was just that all this while, Kartik has now found a way to get to the truth because he has his own doubts about their daughter, who they think died during birth itself.

However, turns out, it isn't true after all and after the entire Luv and Kush episode, they will have this new problem upon them. Yes, in the promo ahead, we see how Kartik receives a letter from a boy who seems to be Nurse Leela's son and he finds out that their daughter is alive after all and that she feels very bad to have to tell this to them because she is also a mother. And while one can imagine the pain, Naira too breaks down on reading the letter.

While both of them now know the truth an given the fact that Kartik has already been trying to get to the base of it, what do you think is going to happen after all and what will the result of all of this be? Will Kartik and Naira manage to find their daughter, and if and when they do, will they bring them home? What is the truth behind all of this? Well, to know what is going to happen, keep reading this space.

