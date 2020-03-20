Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 2020: Kartik and Naira in trouble again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like all plans are going to go for a toss with what is happening. Here's what will happen tomorrow.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been about spreading awareness and in tonight's episode, we will see the team do it once again as they will talk about the Coronavirus outbreak and well, give out a message through this medium. And well, as always, they will incorporate another track in between the ongoing track of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) missing daughter, leaving us wondering what will come through.

In the promo ahead, we see how the kids along with everyone else in the family is busy discussing birthday plans for Dadi and well, it turns out, they all want to make it special but they might not be able to do it. While Manish wants to make this day all about his mother, it looks like fate has something else in store for them as the Coronavirus will play spoilsport leading to all malls and theatres being shut and flights getting canceled. This leaves everyone wondering as to what will they do now.

Well, it looks like a lot is about to happen in the episode tonight given all that has been happening and so, this is indeed the right approach to take with spreading awareness in such crucial times. What do you think about it? Drop your comments in the section below right here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

