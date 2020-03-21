Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 23, 2020: Kartik gets restless for their daughter's details

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Next week, we will see some revelations unfold and at the same time some awareness around Coronavirus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping fans at the edge of their seat with all the drama that keeps happening. And now, the show has taken upon it to also highlight the issue of Coronavirus while continuing with the track. On one hand, there is Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) daughter who the former is trying to find, and on the other, everyone is trying to make Dadi feel special on her birthday after not celebrating it last time.

And so, in the promo ahead, we see everyone talking about the virus and how it is dangerous. In fact, they also have an argument about how this virus is dangerous and while one does not have to panic or be scared, but it is necessary to stay safe and maintain hygiene. While this has obviously lead to every one second-guessing what to do about the birthday, on the other hand, Kartik seems to be onto something as he is trying to find information on their daughter.

Well, the show sure has a list of twists and turns coming ahead and it looks like Kartik and Naira will never lead a trouble-free life since something keeps coming after the other. And now, this trouble is going to leave their lives changed once again, but will it be for good or bad? That, only time will tell.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More