Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 24, 2020: Kartik to go meet his and Naira's daughter?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Kartik and Naira might be in for a surprise, but will this come bearing good news?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been wrapped up with loads of drama but this week, the show will highlight two key issues as they go forward. For one, we will see the families create awareness regarding the Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the whole of the world, and the other, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) might come face to face with their daughter, who they thought never made it post the delivery back in time.

However, turns out, Kartik has been doing a lot of digging and while he has kept the details hidden from Naira given the fact that she might fall sick or things might take a different turn. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik gets a call where the investigator he hired informs him about their daughter and while it sure does make him happy, he is left wondering of what the consequences of this could possibly be. He then informs the person that he is coming to see his daughter.

With so much happening already and all the things that have happened in the recent past, will this turn out to be another chaos in their minds and in the house? How will everyone keep up with the news when they come to know about it and what will Naira do when she finds the truth? Well, only time will tell.

