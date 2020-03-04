Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 4, 2020: Media questions Naira's motherhood

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: In the episodes to come, Naira will have to deal with some tougher times ahead.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently undergoing a crucial stage in the show since it has been talking about molestation and how families go to any extent to save their own. Over the last couple of episodes, the topic has been spoken about at varying lengths as the story has been progressing, and now, it is only a matter of time when the show will talk about how truth prevails, and well, it will only be interesting to see how Mr. Jhaberi (Manoj Joshi) is handed his defeat.

Meanwhile, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have been working with Shivani to get justice for Trisha, however, the battle seems to be getting difficult with time passing by. And now, in the promo ahead, we will see how Naira witnesses a rather painful moment when she sees Kairav speaking to the media where he ends up telling them that he does not want to go to his mother as he is scared that she might send him in prison. And then, the media raises a question on her motherhood, while praising her for what she is doing. This leaves Naira in tears.

Well, it is obviously painful to witness such a moment for any mother, and well, one can only wonder what is it that is going to happen now that her own son seems to have turned rather hostile. What do you think is going to happen and how will things end?

