Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 5, 2020: Kartik and Naira fail to keep the eye witness safe?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Kartik and Naira might have to face yet another roadblock in their fight to get justice for Trisha.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the fans entertained and yet kept them at the edge of their seats for a while now. Both Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have been fighting together to get justice for Trisha despite the fact that they are fighting against their own people, Luv and Kush and the rest of their family. However, Mr. Jhaberi has been trying with all his might to keep his kids safe, but Kartik and Naira aren't ready to give up.

In the promo ahead, we see how Mr. Jhaberi has now been alerted about Kartik and Naksh asking around about the CCRV camera where they can find a glimpse of the balloon seller so that they can prove that he was wearing the spectacles after all. However, it looks like Jhaberi will be quick to erase any possible witness and so, it looks like he will get the seller involved in an accident just when Kartik tries to convince him to be around him. While we don't know what happens following the blackout, we see a shocked Naira on the verge of breaking down into tears.

Meanwhile, we are yet to see how things conclude this time around and if Trisha will manage to get justice for what happened with her. What do you think will happen now and how will Kartik and Naira deal with this?

Credits :Pinkvilla

