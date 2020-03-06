Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 6, 2020: Naira rushes Kartik to the hospital

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Kartik's condition will get serious post his accident with the truck.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently witnessing some high voltage drama as things have now boiled down to Mr. Jhaberi (Manoj Joshi) doing anything to save the boys from going to jail. However, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are fighting this fight against the evil to prove that what happened with Trisha is legit and that she is not cooking up any kind of story to gain any sort of advantage or get money from the Goenkas.

Meanwhile, Jhaberi has now found out about Kartik and Naksh enquiring about the balloon seller's footage on CCV to support his statement and when he comes to know about it, he does the unthinkable. In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik meets with an accident and the balloon seller escapes it and Naira is adamant about doing anything to save him. While on one hand, an unconscious Kartik wants to meet his child Kairav, Naira tells him that once the doctor checks upon him, they will meet him. However, a point comes when Kartik totally loses his consciousness, leaving Naira worried.

What do you think is going to happen once he gains consciousness? Will Kartik and Naira be able to reveal the truth before the court? Or, is Mr. Jhaberi going to find out yet another means to get rid of the evidence in an attempt to win the case?

Credits :Pinkvilla

