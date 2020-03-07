Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 7, 2020: Naira loses calm at Mr. Jhaberi in the court

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Mr. Jhaberi and Naira are now at loggerheads and both of them won't step down from this battle.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen an unforeseen twist yet again as Kartik (Mohsin Khan) has met with an accident which was actually supposed to kill the balloon seller, who bears testimony to the fact that Trisha was being chased away by Luv and Kush. However, things take a turn for bad when Kartik gets hit by a truck that was intended to kill the balloon seller and was planted by none other than Mr. Jhaberi since he does not want his own son to fall into trouble.

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) realizes all of this only when Shivani informs her about it and well, this only makes her decision of going after him become firmer. In the promo ahead, we see how Naira breaks down before the judge in the court, and while she accuses Mr. Jhaberi of being responsible for Kartik's accident, he tells the court that she isn't mentally stable and so she can't keep calm. Just while we think things cannot get worse, Naira attacks Mr. Jhaberi and tries to hold him by his collar.

What do you think is going to happen now that Naira knows everything? Will she be able to fight this battle alone? Or, will she have to give up for the sake of her family and to protect Kartik? To what end will Mr. Jhaberi go in order to keep his son safe?

